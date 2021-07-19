Hyderabad: Businessman held for murdering wife, daughter

Bowenpally: The Bowenpally police on Saturday arrested a businessman, D Vijay, for smothering his wife and daughter to death at their house a few days ago, but it was portrayed as a case of suicide by him.

According to the police, the accused stayed with his wife Sneha and three children here.

As he incurred losses since lockdown, Vijay thought of killing his family and ending his life as well. In the early hours of July 1 he smothered wife Sneha and daughter Hansika (14) to death using a pillow. Later, he went into another room and consumed poison.

CI K Ravi Kumar said, "however, the younger children raised an alarm, and neighbours

who found Vijay lying unconscious alerted the police. He was admitted to a hospital, whereas bodies of Sneha and Hansika were shifted to mortuary. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered and investigation begun.

"During the investigating, Vijay told the police that all three of them had consumed

poison. But his claims were false, because the autopsy report of Sneha and Hansika revealed that they were smothered to death.

When he was questioned again, he confessed to the killing. He also admitted that after the double murder he could not gather enough courage to kill his two sons. He consumed poison himself," added the CI.

Based on the confessions, the case was altered. The accused was booked under Section 302 of IPC sent to judicial custody, while his sons were shifted to a child care centre.