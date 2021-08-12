Hyderabad : Call for utmost priority to Safai workers' welfare

Hyderabad : National Commission for Safai Karamcahris member Anjana Panwar on Wednesday directed officials to give utmost priority to the welfare of Safai workers, at a meeting in Haritha Plaza, Begumpet.

She said the safai staff was working to keep the city clean, while stressing that measures have to be taken for welfare of sanitation workers.

Panwar clarified that manual scavenging has been banned. Scavengers have to be provided financial assistance, housing, medical facilities.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said compensation of Rs 15 lakh each was given to the families of two workers who died recently after entering a manhole to clean it. An amount of Rs 2 lakh was given from the Mayor Fund.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Dana Kishore, was among the officials present.