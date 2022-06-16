Hyderabad: Cancer Screening on Wheels launched

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy Narayana Hospitals (MRNH), Suraram, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad initiated the Cancer Screening programme in association with IIT Hyderabad (IITH). The programme was launched on Wednesday by Haragopal, Director of Finance, MRNH, and Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, with the Screening of more than 100 Contract Workers at IITH by the MRNH Team at Primary Health Centre (PHC), IITH.

The Cancer screening drive is done on a large Eicher bus fully loaded with all screening equipment. The Cancer screening coach is supported by the Rotary Club of Ameerpet, Operated and managed by the MRNH Team.

The bus has facilities like Doctor Consulting Room, Mammography, Colposcopy, X-ray, and reporting room. It also provides television to display the preventive videos and has a separate washroom inbuilt. MRNH has developed an exclusive, well-trained team to drive the Cancer Screening programme on Wheels.

Thanking Dr Bhadra Reddy, Chairman, and Haragopal, Director Finance, MRNH, for this generous gesture, Prof B S Murty said, "Through this collaboration with MRNH, we would like to take the Cancer Screening to the doorsteps of villagers.