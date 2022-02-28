Hyderabad: Case against Nirmal municipal vice-chairman for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Nirmal police registered a case against the municipal vice-chairman Shajid Khan for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 girl multiple times.



The police said that Shajid Khan along with a woman and the girl went to Hyderabad in January when he committed to the crime. It is also learned that the woman identified as Annapurna arranged the girl's meeting with Shajid Khan by taking her to a hotel on the pretext of attending a function in Nizamabad.

Later, the accused took the girl to various places and assaulted her multiple times. The municipal vice-chairman also threatened the girl to dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. However, after the harassment from Shajid, the girl told the matter to her parents who immediately approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police booked a case against him under POCSO and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the accused who learned that the girl approached the police has gone absconding. The police said that they have constituted four teams to nab the accused. Searches are on for him in Nirmal, Bhainsa and Adilabad.