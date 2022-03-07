Hyderabad: Case against temple priest for hitting devotee

The Gopalapuram police registered a case for allegedly hitting a devotee at a temple in Secunderabad. The priest is alleged to have hit and threatened the devotee after the latter tried to enter the sanctum sanctorum.



The police said that devotee visited the temple and was reportedly trying to enter the sanctum sanctorum when the priest objected and got angry resulting in the incident.



Based on the complaint made by the devotee, the Gopalapuram police booked a case under Section 323 and 504 of Indian Penal Code and took up an investigation.