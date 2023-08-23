Hyderabad: CCMB invites applications for Ph.D programme

Hyderabad: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Tuesday invited applications for candidates to pursue research in modern biology leading to a Ph.D. degree, as a part of its January 2024 Ph.D. programme.

According to the CCMB officials, the projects offered for Ph.D. would be in the broad areas of Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Genomics, Developmental Biology, Plant Molecular Biology, Conservation Biology, Ecology, Protein Structure and Function, Biology of Macromolecules, Biology of Infection, Immunology, Epigenetics, Chromatin Biology and Bioinformatics.

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications online by September 17. The online applications will be screened, and eligible candidates will be called for a computer-based written test at one of their preferred centres or a remote proctored online test on October 8.

Candidates qualifying for the test and having a valid fellowship for pursuing Ph.D. will be shortlisted to appear for an interview at CCMB in the last week of October 2023. This will be a two rounds interview across two separate days and for more information candidates can visit the official website [email protected] or visit www.ccmb.res.in, said a senior officer, CCMB.