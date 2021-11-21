Hyderabad: Centring godown watchman commits suicide in Miyapur, case filed

A man committed suicide by hanging himself with an electric wire at the Miyapur police station limits. According to sub-inspector Ravi Kiran, the details are as follows. Sampath (51) of Hafizpet Adityanagar in Miyapur is working as a security guard in the centring equipment godown in the same colony. He has been working in the security room in the godown for six years and has no relatives or friends.



Against this backdrop, the staff member working in the center godown on Saturday came and pulled out the watchman door to pick up the centering equipment and found Sampath hanging in the room. The staff informed Supervisor Kishore Devoji and Miyapur Police.



Miyapur police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police said the motive for the suicide was unknown. Police have registered a case and are investigating according to a complaint lodged by godown supervisor Kishore Devoji.