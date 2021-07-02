Hyderabad CGST zone mops up Rs 17,908 crore

Basheerbagh: The Hyderabad CGST zone collected Rs. 17,908 crore during 2020-21 and the first quarter of 2021-22, according to Chief Commissioner of Hyderabad CGST Zone Mallika Arya. The success is largely attributable to the stabilisation of the GST processes viz., registrations, return filing, thereby widening the tax base.

She revealed here on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the fourth GST Day celebrations at GST Bhavan here in the presence of GST officers and stakeholders who participated virtually. Arya touched upon the facilitation as well as enforcement activities carried out during the financial year 2020-21 and the first quarter of 2021-22. The Chief Commissioner awarded 'certificates of appreciation' to 10 meritorious officers of the zone. She condoled the death of officers/staff to the pandemic and recollected the services rendered by them.

The automation in GST compliances has brought transparency between the taxpayers and the department. Leakages were plugged with enhanced enforcement activities which led to a recovery of Rs.261 crore with a detection of Rs. 720 crore in 2020-21.

As part of trade facilitation, the zone conducted a series of webinars/outreach programmes through virtual mode sensitising the trade on policy and duty structure changes in view of the pandemic and the benefits extended by the government. In the process, many SMESs, MSMEs benefited through continuous handholding by the department. A booklet for better understanding of E-Way Bill procedures, containing 70 FAQs was released by the chairman of CBIC on September 15 last year for the benefit of small and medium enterprises.