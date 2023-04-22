Hyderabad: Charminar lit with tri-colour

Hyderabad: Dull dark Charminar turns luminous. After a report published by The Hans India on April 20, "Dull Dark Charminar Devoid of Ramzan Fervour," the concerned authorities illuminated the iconic monument on Thursday. While visitors were disappointed to see the iconic monument in dark without any illumination specially during festive fervour, people thronging Charminar had wows on their face by seeing the beauty of the monument in various colours.



A visitor who visited Charminar on Thursday said, "When I visited Charminar earlier this week, the monument was completely dark and it was only through the lights installed in the stalls around Charminar that we could see a pinch of the monument. But now with lights all over the surroundings, the monument looks very attractive."

A stall holder at Charminar area said, all this Ramzan it was weird to see Charminar in dark.

But thanks to the authorities to illuminate Charminar specially during peak festive time. It is a pleasure to see Hyderabad's iconic monument to be illuminated in Tri Colour."