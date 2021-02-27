Hyderabad: Chest & Gandhi hospitals gear up for 2nd wave rush

Secunderabad: The two important Covid treatment centres in the city, Chest Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, are fully geared up to offer Corona treatment to the patients in the wake of reports that second wave of Covid is likely to hit the state. Speaking to Hans India, Superintendent of Chest Hospital Mahboob Khan said the hospital has 123 beds with oxygen facility. The infrastructure is being utilised for general purpose as coronavirus cases were reduced.



"We reduced the number of beds to ten. Three of them are occupied and seven are vacant. We are again preparing to tackle Covid19. We are arranging 50 beds immediately as an emergency. We will increase the numbers after instructions from higher officials." Persons with corona symptoms are kept under observation at the Chest Hospital earlier to confirm whether anybody is affected by corona. After receiving a report from National Institute of Virology, Pune, the patients are sent to Gandhi for isolation. The hospital managements are preparing hospitals to accommodate Covid19 patients again.

Various hospitals in Hyderabad such as Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and Chest Hospital were reserved for Covid 19 patients. After a significant reduction in corona virus cases, Gandhi and Chest hospitals have started treating in- and out-patients. A total of 300 beds are available for Covid-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital, 70 of them are occupied.

Patients with normal conditions are being sent to TIMS and King Koti Hospital for treatment. Patients who are in critical condition and need ventilators are being accommodated at Gandhi Hospital, said Raja Rao, the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. "We are ready to deal with Covid-19 if cases arise, and increase the beds accordingly," he added.