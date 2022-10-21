Hyderabad: Chilkur priest, Swamy Swaroopanandendra discuss Gyanvapi dispute

Hyderabad: Head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple C S Rangarajan and representative of Ahobila Mutt P Srinivasachary met Visakha Sarada Peetham seers Swamy Swaroopanandendra and Swamy Swatmanandendra and held discussions on a variety of issues including the successful culmination of Deity Rights issue in Gyanvapi dispute.

The priests handed over Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy prasadam and Chilkur Balaji Venkateswara Swamy prasadam with Garlands and Sesha Vastrams to the seers.

The Ahobila Mutt representatives were grateful for the proactive role of Vishaka Sarada Peetham in temple protection issues and requested the Seers to advice the Endowments Minister and officials in the Andhra Pradesh Government to refrain from extending the litigation to the Supreme Court and frame a policy of autonomy to temples run by ancient Mutts. Swamy Swaroopanandendra was very receptive to the suggestions and assured his support.