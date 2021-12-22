Hyderabad: Chintal Basti residents raise a stink over sewage spills

Red Hills: For the past several months sewage has been continuously overflowing in the Chintal Basti area and the market in Red Hills under the GHMC Khairatabad zone, causing severe difficulties to residents, commuters and shop-owners. This has affected businesses across the road as costumers are unable to visit shops.

The area is a major hotspot and has been continually reporting overflowing problem causing hardships to the citizens.

Dilip Singh, a shop-owner and who resides in the area, exclaimed that all owners of shops and locals have been facing water inundation and other problems for the past three months. Despite several representations to the government, a permanent solution has not been provided by the administrators.

Several streets are water-logged because of the sewage overflow.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has established a special task force assigned to solve sewage issues in the city. Recently, sewage lines were cleared. But the residents point out that overflow is being reported repeatedly. They demanded authorities to replace the sewage lines and immediately take up work and complete it as soon as possible.

Another resident Jaswendar Singh said, "due to overflowing sewage the entire road and nearby lanes are stinking with foul smell spreading all over the area. The sewage is entering lanes and people are unable to walk on streets. During morning hours while we start for work or children come out leaving for schools they are forced to pass thorough the overflowing water."

The locals urge officials to take this issue seriously and resolve it on priority. They have also lodged a complaint with HMWS&SB and with a request to the concerned to ensure that the work is done at the earliest to provide a permanent relief from a recurring problem.