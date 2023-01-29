Hyderabad: Chor baba steals gold chain from woman in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A shocking incident, a thief posing as a baba stole a woman's gold chain by using an anesthetic drug. The incident took place in Indraprastha Colony at LB Nagar and the victim is identified as Varalaxmi, lived there with her husband, Ramu.



According to the sources, the thief, dressed in saffron robes, visited her home and tried to convince her to ward off evil influences at her home by citing he is from Srisailam and later he sprinkled an anesthetic drug on her face. The victim, Varalaxmi then followed the thief's instructions and handed over her gold chain. The thief took the chain and left, but was later arrested by the police after a complaint was filed and the gold chain was recovered.