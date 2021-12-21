Hyderabad: Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium today

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that the Telangana government was the only government in the country which was officially celebrating the Christmas festival every year.

Srinivas Yadav along with city MLAs and MLCs visited to review the arrangements at the LB Stadium where the Christmas celebrations would be taken up tonight. The minister inquired about the arrangements and asked the authorities to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the visitors. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and prominent people from the Christian community will be attending the event.

The Minister said that the government has been organising the event every year since the formation of Telangana under the Minorities Welfare department. He recalled that the government was providing gifts to the Christians on the occasion of the festival. Similarly, feast are being organised at all the churches in the State. The State government respects all the religions and cultures. All the MLAs would take up celebrations in all the constituencies, he added. A meeting will be organised with the community leaders on the construction of Christian Welfare Bhavan, graveyards and other issues soon.