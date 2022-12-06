Hyderabad: Citizens celebrate World Soil Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Soil Day, over 600 Save Soil Volunteers and cycling enthusiasts conducted several awareness campaigns at various locations in the city on Monday.

Volunteers were seen displaying banners, conducting awareness walks, and presenting awareness stickers to the general public in Hyderabad. Students from different colleges across the city also actively participated in the celebration. Where Food Begins' was the theme for this year, empahising the importance of soil and spread awareness among people. Isha Yoga Centre in Himayat Nagar conducted the 'Walk for Soil' walkathon to raise awareness of soil health, and around 400 Isha volunteers and participants participated in the event.

"Not just volunteers and students, but people from different sections and all age groups took part in the different activities to extend their support. Car and auto-rickshaw owners in Ameerpet voluntarily come forward to flash 'Save Soil' stickers on their cars and Auto. Around 12 cyclist pedal from Charminar to Tank Bund to spread awareness about soil," said Vamsi a member of Save Soil.

Save Soil is a global movement initiated by Sadhguru, founder and head of Isha Foundation, to spread awareness for the need for the conservation of soil on planet Earth. One of the major objectives of the moment is to make governments across the globe and implement policies to revitalise the soil through its initiatives, he added.