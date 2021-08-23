Hyderabad: Citizens step out to celebrate sacred bond of love, care

Hyderabad: This year vaccination has given a chance to celebrate 'Rakshabandhan' with pomp and glory on Sunday, as last year, due to the pandemic and lockdown, people were unable to indulge in festivities due to various restrictions; many people celebrated it in virtual mode. But this year the scenario was different. Many people were seen doing last-minute Rakhi buying at various stores since morning.

'Raksha Bandhan' is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of 'Shraavanam'.

Be it an online platform or a Rakhi store, sales were much better than last year. Also, many stores in the city stepped forward to thank persons who have been vaccinated against Covid by offering special deals and discounts on Rakhis after verifying certificates.

Also, this year, many celebrated the festival by trying eco-friendly Rakhi. IT employee S Anu, said, "After a gap of one year, this year, I could celebrate Rakhi with my brothers and had a joyful day. Last year I was forced to celebrate virtually."

Quipped Rohini, a schoolteacher, said, "Thankful that many people are being vaccinated, as last year we had a zoom Rakhi. But this year we had a chance to meet in a cousin's house and celebrate Rakhi in a grand manner."

"This year sales were much better than that of last year. In 2020 due to the pandemic our products were not sold out. But this year we saw many people visiting our shop," said T Ramesh, owner of a Rakhi store in Secunderabad.