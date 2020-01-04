Hyderabad: CITU to protest against sell-off of public sector units

BaghLingampally: The national vice president of CITU, AK Padmanabhan has demanded that the union government to stop the privatisation of public sector companies. He was speaking at All India Civil Accounts Employees Association's 28th national convention held here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Friday. General secretary of Confederation of Central Government Employees M Krishna was the chief guest of the meeting.

Speaking at the convention, AK Padmanabhan alleged that BJP, as soon as it formed the government at the centre for the second term, started changing labour laws in favour of corporate forces and destroying the rights of labour working in both organized and unorganised sectors. Condemning the government's efforts to privatise PSUs such as railways, telecom and defense, he expressed concerns that foreign direct investments in crucial sectors would pose threat to the national security. He said that categorisation of 48 labour laws into four codes may affect the rights of labour working in the unorganized sector. He alleged that Modi government, in its attempt to divert public attention from economic recession, had been creating controversies such as CAA and NRC and instigating communal disturbances.

The convention unanimously passed a resolution to extend its support to the nationwide general strike to protest anti-labour policies by all labour unions. Representatives from various states attended the three-day convention. Among those who attended include national president of the association Ajith Parikar, general secretary Bhattacharjee, secretary general Amol V Sule, convener Neela Suresh, secretary Bapu Rao, AICTU leader K Narsimhan and others.