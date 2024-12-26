Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit

Hyderabad: The lanes and by-lanes of the city glittered with the festive spirit of Christmas celebrations. People from the Christian community dressed in their best attire and thronged to the churches to offer special prayers on Wednesday.

Several renowned churches and chapels, including Wesley Church in Secunderabad, CSI Wesley Church in Ramkote, St Joseph’s Cathedral, and Calvary Temple in Miyapur, commenced their Christmas celebrations with midnight mass at 11 pm on Christmas Eve, continuing into the early hours of Wednesday. Many Christian organisations and churches have extended their support to orphanages, rehabilitation centres, and underprivileged families, making generous donations in both cash and kind during the pre-Christmas season.

“Christmas mass at St John’s Cathedral was held at 5 am and 8 am on Wednesday, where devotees gathered to offer prayers for everyone’s well-being. Additionally, a melodious carol singing session was organised on the premises,” shared a member of St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry, Abids. G Selvavice, secretary of the United Christmas Celebration Committee, said, “This year’s Christmas celebration was marked with great gaiety. Like every year, all the Catholic churches began their festivities from midnight on Tuesday.”

Robert, a resident of Secunderabad, who offered prayers at Wesley Church, Secunderabad with his family members, said, “Christmas is a time for sharing love and happiness with everyone, and we look forward to it every year. After offering prayers at the church and enjoying a sumptuous lunch, we also organised a grand get-together with my friends to make the day even more special.”

Alphonsa Robert, a resident of Mettuguda, said, “The Christmas festivities began in the first week of December with decorating the house, setting up the Christmas tree, and organising a carol night. On Christmas day, we start with midnight service and end with prayers, followed by a grand, sumptuous meal.” Dr Satish Kumar, pastor of Calvary Temple, Miyapur, said, “Along with devotees from the Christian community, people from all faiths visited churches to offer prayers, celebrating the festival and spreading the message of love and brotherhood.”