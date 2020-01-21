Hyderabad City boy Darsh invited to meet PM, President

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali congratulated 11-year-old Darsh Malani, a prominent magician from Telangana for his extraordinary performance and wished him success in near future on Sunday evening.

Darsh Malani, also a member of International Magician Association, is set to receive Bal Shakti Puraskar from the President Ram Nath Kovind on January 22, 2020 and a high tea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24, 2020. Darsh has also been invited to the Republic Day parade along with his parents Angeli and Aditya.

Darsh Malani has amazed the audience with his magical performance across the world including London, Russia and Dubai among other countries. Darsh has also received awards from Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.