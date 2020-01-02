Trending :
Hyderabad City boys runners-up in Handball Under-19 tourney

Secunderabad: Hyderabad Boys stood runners-up in Handball Under-19 category of Inter District Championship held at Gymkhana Grounds. The competitions were organised as part of 65th School Games from 25-27 Dec 2019. Hyderabad lost to Ranga Reddy in the finals by 15-13 goals.

Manish, Sreekesh, Hassebuddin Ahmed and Ronit Shaw of Hyderabad have been selected to represent Telangana State in 65th SGF Under-19 Handball National Championship scheduled to be held at New Delhi from 03th -08th Jan 2020.

