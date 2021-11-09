Hyderabad City braces for Chhath Puja as GHMC readies 42 lakes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday earmarked 42 lakes in the city for the successful conduct of Chhath Puja to be held from November 9 to 11, where over 1 lakh devotees are expected to visit these lakes.



Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar has informed that as many as 42 lakes have been selected under GHMC jurisdiction. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the designated sites, including cleaning of lake beds, setting up toilets, lighting, help desk tents and availability of water.

As the rituals are performed only at lakes, the civic body has also appointed around 30 nodal officers to monitor the arrangements during the Chhath Puja celebrations at Pattikunta Lake, Lakshmiguda Lake, Palle Cheruvu, Kapra Lake, Nalla Cheruvu, Chinna Cheruvu, Tank Bund, Banda Cheruvu, Nagireddy Cheruvu, Vennelagadda Cheruvu, Hasmathpet Lake, Fox Sagar Lake, Lingam Cheruvu, Sriram Nagar Water Tank, Shamirpet Lake, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Gopi Cheruvu, Gurunath Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Kaidamma Kunta Cheruvu, Saki Cheruvu and other sites designated for Chhath rituals.