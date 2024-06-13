Hyderabad: City court denies bail to two officers in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: The City court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of two suspended police officers in the alleged phone-tapping case.

The Court rejected the bail petitions filed by Addl SPs Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna agreeing with the argument by the prosecution that bail to the accused at this stage may impact the investigations.

Recently, former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao confessed to the Hyderabad police that over 1,200 people’s phones were tapped including those of judges, political leaders, opposition leaders, their family members, media personalities, journalists, real estate traders, businessmen and those who were providing financial assistance to the opposition. Former DCP Taskforce P Radha Kishan Rao confessed that the operation was orchestrated by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) Chief Prabhakar Rao.