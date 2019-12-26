Hyderabad City doctor's book published

Hyderabad: A book 'In Tune With Consciousness' by city doctor Sudakshina, who did her MBBS from Gandhi Medical College and MD from Osmania University, has been published by a reputed firm Hay House, which deals mostly with spiritual and self-help books regarding mind, body and soul. She is a medical doctor by profession.

The book will provide answers to questions such as whether god exists, and, if yes, whether we can see him. She also deals with questions including where we came from, purpose of our life etc. Science meets spirituality in this book. It not only seeks to provide answers to such questions, but also opens one's mind. The book is available on Amazon.