Hyderabad: City dwellers raise concerns over rampant water wastage

Hyderabad: At a time when many residential areas in the city are facing water shortages, particularly the Southern and Western parts receiving water once every four days, wastage of drinking water through pipelines and tankers has become a significant concern. Some residents allege that, despite raising the issue on the official online platform of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), it has not been rectified.

According to sources, around 50 to 100 litres of water from tankers are being wasted during transit every day due to leakages, particularly in the Western part of the city, exacerbating the issue. Due to a lack of proper maintenance in many areas, there are leaks in the drinking water pipelines, resulting in significant water wastage. As a consequence, many areas, including Tolichowki, Neredmet, Nizampet, Manikonda, Chilkalguda, Tarnaka, and Malkajgiri, are receiving water once every four days.

“For the past month, we have been experiencing a persistent overflow of drinking water from a damaged pipeline. As a result, the entire lane has become slippery, causing difficulties for locals to travel. Additionally, we are receiving water at very low pressure. Despite multiple complaints to HMWSSB officials to repair the pipeline, our pleas have gone unanswered,” said Syed Khaled Shah Chisti Hussaiani, Standing Committee of Tarnaka Residents Welfare Association.

“The domestic water tanker has a capacity of 5,000 litres, but during transportation, a significant amount of water is wasted, which is around 50 to 100 liters. The reason for this can vary; sometimes, tanker operators leave the valve open at traffic signals, leading to more water wastage. As a result, less water is supplied to residential areas. Despite numerous complaints, HMWSSB officials have not taken any action. It would be beneficial for the Water Board to impose fines for water wastage to address this issue effectively,” said Sai Teja, a local in Nizampet.

“We have been lodging complaints through the HMWSSB app for the past two months regarding the wastage of drinking water in our area. Due to this ongoing issue, we have been receiving water at very low pressure for the past two weeks. The main reason for the leakage is that almost all pipelines in our area have become old, rusty, and have never been repaired,” said Robin, a resident of Nizampet.

Meanwhile, according to HMWSSB officials, the Board has been receiving over 60,000 tanker bookings per month in the past two months, averaging more than 2,000 bookings per day.

In February, the total number of bookings stood at 63,206, and as of March 21, there were 61,097 bookings. Even at night, HMWSSB water tankers are supplying water. Currently, the Water Board operates 580 tankers, distributing water in two shifts per day.