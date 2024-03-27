Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Hyderabad: City green body founder embarks on journey to record ancient trees
- Uday Krishna initiates ‘Big Tree Quest’ to protect heritage trees
- Documenting trees highlights their historical significance
Hyderabad: To shed light on giant and heritage trees for protection, city-based environmentalist Uday Krishna initiates the ‘Big Tree Quest’, documenting India's ancient trees.
The primary goal of documentation is to highlight ancient trees' significance, such as sheltering individuals during crucial historical events like Independence. For example, a peepal tree in Haryana is believed to have witnessed the Mahabharata war, and an African Baobab tree in Hyderabad could hide 40 thieves during the day. Uday is documenting these historic trees, and the process is featured on his official YouTube channel.
Describing how he got the idea of documenting, Uday Krishna Peddireddi, founder of Vata Foundation, said, “After selling the resort at the Tipeshwar forests and wanting to take a break, I planned to visit the oldest 10 trees in the world. During my groundwork, I decided to extend my journey to visit old trees across India. During this process, I discovered numerous ancient trees across India with incredible stories, many of which are unknown to most people. This led me to the idea of bringing these ancient trees together on one platform. Since starting my journey in February this year, I have visited 40 trees in seven States, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa.”
During this expedition, I have also encountered a few local nature enthusiasts who accompanied me on my journey. I am also endeavouring to establish a network of tree lovers across the country. While visiting these trees, I am literally experiencing positive energy.”
Stressing two ancient trees in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said, “During my journey, I encountered Pillalamarri, Telangana's oldest tree in Mahabubnagar, an 800-year-old tree with fascinating history. Once spanning four acres, it has now fallen, yet its roots endure. Locals describe it as vast, resembling a green hill from afar. Another notable tree is at Osmania Hospital, which saved 150 people during floods. Equally mesmerising is Thimmamma’s Banyan tree in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. These ancient giants remain largely unknown.”
Stressing his objective, he said that after visiting all the ancient trees and documenting them, he plans to approach the government to preserve these trees as heritage trees. He suggests that the government should also take up their maintenance and appeal to corporate organisations to include them in their CSR activities. His next plan is to visit the North East States as part of the 'Big Tree Quest', which involves a total of 135 trees. So far, he has mapped out 40 trees and visited them, requiring him to cover 40,000 kilometers. He aims to complete this journey by the end of the year.