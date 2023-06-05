Hyderabad: City night sky dazzles with light and mesmerizing drone show

Hyderabad: A dazzling spectacular ‘Drone Show’ with 500 drones was organised by the Cyberabad Police at DurgamCheruvu on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Suraksha Diwas’ as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day.

Dark skies above the placid waters of Durgam Cheruvu were illuminated in multiple hues. The cool climate added ambience to the fervour of the celebrations. The dark city sky, the glittering lights of the tech world, and the proud twin towers of the DurgamCheruvu cable bridge played a perfect screen for the show. 500 drones from Boatlab Dynamics, a startup of IIT-Delhi, were flown with a perfect sync through a pre-programmed algorithm.

The logos of the decennial celebrations, the glorious Telangana Police, the images of Ambedkar Statue, the glowing Martyrs’ memorial, the magnificent Integrated Command Control Centre of Police ICCC, T-Hub, the perennially flowing waters of the gigantic Kaleshwaram project, the thirst-quencher Mission Bhagiratha, the creative host Cyberabad Police were all unveiled one after the other filling the onlookers with joy and excitement.

It was attended by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, DGP Anjani Kumar, Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra. The sky dance began with a laser show, played to the tunes of some of the foot-tapping Telangana songs like DJ Tillu and Bullet Bandi.

Telangana State Home Minister Mr Mohammad Mahmood Ali, State Labor Minister ChamakuraMallareddy, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others witnessed the performance.