Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad City PC Anjani Kumar leads mask awareness drive

Hyderabad City PC Anjani Kumar leads mask awareness drive
x

Hyderabad City PC Anjani Kumar leads mask awareness drive

Highlights

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday held an awareness programme about usage of masks near the Commissioner's office, Basheerbagh

Basheerbagh: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday held an awareness programme about usage of masks near the Commissioner's office, Basheerbagh.

Speaking at the event, the officer noted, "The number of Coronavirus cases are on a rise in the state and the number of rise in cases in neighboring states is a matter of concern as many people are travelling from such states. Hence, for this reason the usage of masks has been mandated and if anyone is found to be violating the rule then they will be penalized."

"Apart from it, the most important thing is a person should ensure that he/she takes care of his family in the time of crisis. If an individual is being reckless by not wearing masks then it will cost his/her family and in such a scenario it is very important for every one of us to ensure that we can take care of our families while following the basic protocols of sanitizing hands regularly and maintaining social distance," added the Commissioner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X