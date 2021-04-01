Hyderabad City PC Anjani Kumar leads mask awareness drive

Basheerbagh: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday held an awareness programme about usage of masks near the Commissioner's office, Basheerbagh.

Speaking at the event, the officer noted, "The number of Coronavirus cases are on a rise in the state and the number of rise in cases in neighboring states is a matter of concern as many people are travelling from such states. Hence, for this reason the usage of masks has been mandated and if anyone is found to be violating the rule then they will be penalized."

"Apart from it, the most important thing is a person should ensure that he/she takes care of his family in the time of crisis. If an individual is being reckless by not wearing masks then it will cost his/her family and in such a scenario it is very important for every one of us to ensure that we can take care of our families while following the basic protocols of sanitizing hands regularly and maintaining social distance," added the Commissioner.