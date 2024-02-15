Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles

Hyderabad: As many as 1,640 vehicles that were seized and abandoned have gone up for the 18th phase of the public auction conducted by the Hyderabad city police at Goshamahal police grounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the auction, V Satyanarayana, Joint CP CAR HQRS, Hyderabad Chairman, addressed the bidders (who are mostly from the automobile field) and requested that they bid in a fair manner.

Over 650 bidders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana attended the event, and a total of 1,640 vehicles were auctioned, wherein 1,522 (1,494 two-wheelers, 18 three-wheelers, and 10 four-wheelers) vehicles

were auctioned for an amount of Rs 1,08,35,000 in scrap condition, and the road worthy out of (129) vehicles (117) two-wheelers and (1) three-wheeler vehicles were auctioned for an amount of Rs 22,34,000, and the remaining (11) vehicles got rejected because no bidder has reached the upset value fixed by RT authorities.

The total amount received in the auction out of the sale of 1,640 vehicles is Rs 1,30,69,000, said an official.