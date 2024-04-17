Hyderabad: City police issues traffic advisory for Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: Thecity police have issued a traffic advisory on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra to be held on Wednesday.

According to the police, the yatra from Seetharambagh Temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, will pass through Sultan Bazar, via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jummerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Bartan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli X Roads, Koti and Sultan Bazar X Road.

The traffic will be diverted from 11 am to 11.30 pm. As and when the procession passes from the particular junction the traffic will be allowed.

The police notification said when the procession starts at Sitaram Bagh Temple, traffic coming from Asifnagar will not be allowed towards Bhoiguda Kaman; it will be diverted at Mallepally X Road towards Vijayanagar Colony or Mehdipatnam. Mallepally X roads Vijaynagar Colony, Nampally, Mehdipatnam.

The traffic from Aghapura and Bhoiguda Kaman bylanes will not be allowed towards Seetharam Bagh; it will be diverted towards Aghapura/Habeebnagar, Bhoiguda Kaman Agapura/ Habeebnagar. Traffic coming from Darussalam will be diverted at Aghapura towards Ghode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura, Charkhandil X Road, Nampally Aghapura x Roads Ghode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura Charkhandil X Road, Nampally

Commuters will be not be allowed towards Mangalhat Market and will diverted at Ghode-Ki-Khabar towards Takkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X Road, Nampally Ghode-Ki-Khabar Takkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X Road, Nampally. Motorists from Puranapool will not be allowed towards Puranapool Gandhi Statue; they will be diverted towards Puranapool Bridge either towards Puranapool Darwaza/ Karwan/ Kulsumpura/ 100 ft road.

Traffic from Afzalgunj or City college towards Jumerat Bazar road will not be allowed; it will be diverted at MJ Bridge towards City College, Afzalgunj (Mortuary Road). People coming from bylanes of Begum Bazar chartri will be diverted at labour adda towards Alaska. towards Darussalam or Malakunta Labor Adda Alaska T Junction.





Traffic from Malakunta will not be allowed towards M J Bridge; it will be diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam or Malakunta T Junction. Alaska T Junction Darussalam/ Malakunta. Traffic from Afzalgunj by lanes towards S A Bazar will not be allowed towards SA Bazar; it will be diverted at SA Bazar U Turn towards Afzalgunj S A Bazar, U Turn Afzalgunj/ Salarjung Bridge



When procession reaches S A Bazar, traffic coming from Ajantha Gate & Jambagh (free left) will be diverted towards GPO/ Malakunta at M J Market GPO, Abids

For traffic in East Zone, restrictions will be from 3 to 11.30 pm. When the procession reaches Bartan Bazar, traffic from Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards SA Bazar; it will be diverted towards Central Library, Afzalgunj, Afzalgunj T Junction Central ibrary - Rangmahal Road.

Traffic from Rangmahal and Andhra Bank will not be allowed towards Shankar Sher Hotel and diverted at Putlibowli X Roads towards Jambagh. Putlibowli X Roads. Traffic from Chaderghat will not be allowed towards Putlibowli and diverted at Rangmahal towards CBS, Afzalgunj, Rangmahal Y junctions CBS Afzalgunj

Commuters from GPO Abids -Bank Street will not be allowed towards Putlibowli and diverted at Andhra bank X road towards DM&HS and Chaderghat Andhra Bank X Road DM&HS – Chaderghat. Traffic from GPO Abids will be diverted at GPO towards Nampally Station Road and MJ Market GPO Abids Tilak Road –Nampally Station road -MJ Market

Traffic from Chaderghat bridge and Rangmahal will not be allowed towards DMHS and diverted at Chaderghat X Roads towards Nimboliadda/ Kachiguda X Road. Traffi from Yousufain and Company will not be allowed towards Troop Bazar , Bank Street and diverted at Yousufain and Company towards GPO Abids. Traffic from Chaderghat towards DMHS will not be allowed and diverted at DMHS towards Putlibowli/Ranga Mahal DMHS X Roads, Putlibowli Junction/ Rangmahal.

Motorists from Badichowdi will not be allowed towards Royal Plaza T Junction (Balaji Tiffin Centre), Ramkoti; it will be diverted at Sultan Bazar X Roads towards DM & HS Sultan Bazar X Roads DM&HS – Chaderghat. Traffic from Narayanaguda and Kacheguda Station will not be allowed towards Sultan Bazar and diverted at Kacheguda X Roads towards Kacheguda Station road, Kacheguda X Road. Traffic from Tilak Road and King Koti will not be allowed towards Hanuman Tekdi, Hanuman Vyayam Shala Road and diverted at Boggulkunta X Road towards Ramkoti/Abids Boggulakunta X Road Ramkoti

The police requested the citizens to take note of procession route timings and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the traffic wing.