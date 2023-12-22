Hyderabad city remained peaceful in 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have registered a total of 24,821 cases in 2023, which is a slight increase from last year’s 24,220 cases in overall crime.

Presenting the annual report 2023, commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said that it has been a peaceful year, though the festival collide and State Assembly elections. He said the conviction rate has been increased by 20% and this is very good for the city.

The commissioner said the number of cases registered under IPC, SLL (Special Local Laws) and other than IPC during the year 2023 are 24,821 as against 24,220 cases in the year 2022.

There was a slight decline in murders as the bodily offences were reported 63 in 2023 compared to 79 in 2022. While, Attempt to murders has been increased from 213 cases in 2022 to 262 in 2023.

Cases of crimes against women has been increased by 12% with 2,775 cases compared to last year 2,484 cases and POCSO cases have come down this year with 12% with 377 cases with last year 428, as a result of prioritising women safety and strengthening SHE Teams.

Other bodily offences have increased with 16% compared to the past. The number of cases registered during the year 2023 are 2,357 as against 2,181 cases in the year 2022, although there was a increased in economic offences and cybercrimes cases including online frauds and deepfake.

Moreover, new wings have been added in the Hyderabad City police. Two new law & order zones were added. 11 ACP division and 11 new police station were added in the city. Women wing has been added in each law & order Police stations.