Hyderabad: City sees light to moderate rain, GHMC officials swing into action

Hyderabad: As the city witnessed day-long light to moderate rain since Tuesday morning, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities are taking all-out measures to ensure safety of residents in low-lying areas and prevent any rain-related incidents, mainly submergence of colonies due to drainage overflow.

The GHMC directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management has issued a notice informing residents of the services it provides to address various rain-related concerns. The EVDM is actively engaged in handling complaints regarding fallen trees and branches obstructing vehicle movement, rescuing individuals and animals, managing water stagnation, responding to floods and building collapses, administering first-aid to accident victims, and supporting the personnel in firefighting efforts.

The EVDM emphasised the importance of including specific details when filing a complaint. They requested citizens to share the exact location of the incident by providing a map, along with photos, type of complaint and a contact phone number. To report rain-related incidents and seek assistance, citizens can reach out to the EVDM through their official social media handles or call the helpline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.