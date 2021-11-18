Hyderabad: City to get more sports complexes, swimming pools

Hyderabad: In order to provide best sports and physical fitness facilities for dwellers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to construct more sports complexes and swimming pools across the twin cities.

This project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 86.61 crore. According to GHMC officials, it comprises construction of sports stadia, auditoria, indoor stadia and playgrounds. In a few areas work of playgrounds has been completed.

Of the 19 sports complexes, with all sports facilities and swimming pools, seven complexes costing Rs 22.11 crore have already been completed; work of the rest is in progress. The engineering authorities are working to complete it as soon as possible.

These complexes will have all types of sports activities as well as indoor and outdoor games for children. Few coaches will be assigned to train interested children in various sports. To motivate children and adults to join the GHMC sports complexes an awareness drive will be taken up in educational institutions.

These facilities will be provided at a nominal fee. The facilities, especially for adults and children, are being provided to enable local athletes get trained in modern as well as traditional sports and adults who aspire to become sportspersons.

All types of necessary equipment will also be set up and provided by the GHMC sports wing. The gym equipment and other accessories used in all sports activities and games will also be provided by the corporation.