Hyderabad City to host AIYF national meet on March 14-18

Narayanguda: All India Youth Federation on Friday conducted a preparatory meeting for its 16th national conference to be held from March 14 to 18 in Hyderabad. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, AIYF national president Aftab Alam Khan, national secretary Thirumalai Raman, AIYF state president Thakkalapally Srinivas, district secretary ET Narsimha and other prominent communist leaders attended the meeting held here at Maqdoom Bhavan.

Addressing the meeting, Chada Venkat Reddy said that people were annoyed by union government's dictatorial attitude. He said that BJP government led by the PM Narendra Modi had been violating the principles of the constitution in its attempt to impose RSS ideology on the nation. He called upon AIYF activists to start a movement to create awareness among youth on the current situation. He condemned the false cases being filed against students agitating against CAA and attacks against them in universities.

He criticised Telangana CM KCR for remaining silent on CAA issue, though he opposed the bill. He urged AIYF cadre to plan for agitations in the state to force the CM open his mouth. He alleged that both union and state governments were equally corrupt. Venkat Reddy called upon AIYF activists to attend the national conference in large numbers to make it successful.