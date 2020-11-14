Hyderabad City to teem with 1,000 modern bus shelters

Hyderabad: Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated six modern bus shelters in Disulknagar division on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said as part of improving urban infrastructure in making Hyderabad a global city, it is proposed to provide 1,000 modern bus shelters in the city.

A total of 292 bus shelters have already been open for the public. The idea is to make commuters journey as comfortable as possible. These Bus shelters offer a wide range of amenities that include toilets, drinking water, mobile charging points, WiFi, dustbins, and closed-circuit television cameras, AC sitting areas and ticket counters.

Security guards have been deputed. These bus shelters are built-in PPP mode of size 200x30 feet. These type of bus shelters are available only in western countries so far.