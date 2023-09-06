Hyderabad: City top cop CV Anand holds review meeting with CSW

Hyderabad: With the upcoming Assembly elections and religious events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi, the City Police Commissioner CV Anand conducted a comprehensive review of security aspects and deployment readiness within the City Security Wing (CSW) and other CAR units on Tuesday.

The review encompassed various wings, including the CSW, Home Guards, Mounted units, and Dog Squads. In the threadbare review of the CSW, that deploys guards to VIPs protection, he emphasized the critical importance of remaining alert.

The commissioner assured the CSW personnel that efforts would be made to improve the working conditions. The inspection also included a visit to the Mounted Police unit, where he personally inquired about the health and well-being of the 46 horses and 26 dogs.

He instructed the handlers unit staff officers, and vet doctors to ensure that the horses and canines were in peak condition and well taken care of. He also inspected the dog kennels and the horse stables and enquired about their diet, maintenance, exercise, and training schedules.

Later he also visited the Home Guards Commandant's office and reviewed the records. “Home guards play a crucial role in supporting the police force during various events and emergencies, and managing traffic,” CP Anand.

He inaugurated a new canteen unit within the premises of the CSW which provides a convenient and comfortable dining option for CSW personnel who work 24/7.

On Tuesday, M Venkateshwarlu DCP Central Zone conducted a meeting with the Central Zone Peace Committee, Maitri community members, and also Ganesh pandal organisers with 350 members and discussed the peaceful conduct of Milad-ul-Nabi as well as Ganesh festival besides safety precautionary measures to be taken installation of Ganesh idols during the festival for nine days and also at the time of Ganesh immersion procession.