Hyderabad City top cop holds crime review meeting

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a high-level crime review meeting and discussed several administrative issues concerning HCP with all ACP and above rank officers on Monday at Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, TSPICCC.

Review was done on all the crimes pending for want of arrests, detection of property offences which is at a record 85 percent, investigation of some sensational cases, FSL reports, charge sheets and ACP s were asked to specifically focus on them. Emphasising on the importance of crime detection Anand stressed on the concerted efforts among clues teams and the investigative teams as it allows for a more comprehensive approach in tracing, analysing patterns and Mos, building evidence, database, all that helps in ensuring detection, conviction and prevention too. During the meeting threadbare discussion was also held regarding resolving grievances pertaining to cybercrimes and narcotics, capacity building at PSs and quality investigations.

Discussion was also held on the reorganisation of Hyderabad City Police and the accommodation for the new police stations and ACP/DCP offices, men redistribution, vehicles, D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation) is now operational and the expansion of CCTV network was discussed.

Additional CP Traffic G Sudheer Babu apprised the meeting on the status of Cantonment roads, special drive against illegal sirens, procuring modern gadgets and summer measures for field level personnel. Furthermore, the meeting delved in detail about the performance of patrols and blue colts, and the effective functioning of the night round system.