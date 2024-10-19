Hyderabad: City top cop underscores key role of Special Branch sleuths

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand emphasized the crucial role of the Special Branch within the police department, urging that the responsibilities of its personnel should be supported and not undermined. The significance of the Special Branch cannot be overstated, as it plays a vital part in maintaining law and order.

On Friday, the commissioner held a review meeting at the Integrated Command Control Center with the authorities and staff of the seven zones of the Special Branch under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

During this meeting, the commissioner highlighted that the decisions made by superiors will heavily rely on the insights provided by the Special Branch. C.V. Anand urged Special Branch personnel to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and recommended that they concentrate on gathering intelligence directly from the field.

Commissioner Anand emphasized that the Special Branch serves as a crucial foundation of the Hyderabad City Police. He noted that there are misconceptions among some individuals who view assignments in the Special Branch as a form of punishment and urged them to reconsider this perspective. He encouraged the Special Branch personnel to approach their roles with commitment, highlighting that the skills and experiences gained in the Special Branch will prove invaluable throughout their careers in the police department.

Moreover, Anand suggested monitoring individuals arriving from outside areas. He proposed establishing a reliable source of information to gather insights from hotels where these visitors are accommodated, the local communities they inhabit, and the residents of the neighborhoods, particularly if any newcomers raise concerns or appear out of place.

He emphasized the importance of local police officers being alert and fully knowledgeable about all areas within their jurisdiction. Anand pointed out that by being proactive when unexpected issues arise, they can take swift action to address the situation before it escalates and draws a crowd. He further noted that this approach can effectively prevent the problem from worsening. Additionally, he mentioned that officers and staff transitioning to the Special Branch from other police departments require specialized training to excel in their new roles.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of conducting passport verification with integrity and without engaging in any illegal activities. He stated that this approach would enhance the reputation of the police department. Anand urged the staff and officers of the Special Branch to maintain impartiality in their duties. Furthermore, he stressed the need for Special Branch personnel to take decisive action when the situation demands it. C.V. Anand encouraged the Special Branch staff to uphold the principle of "Truth At Any Cost."