Hyderabad: Close corporations, save public money

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance has requested Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a review on the functioning of mushrooming Corporations created by the State government, which incurred heavy financial burden on the State exchequer.

Forum Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Governor and explained the latter that the government was spending Rs 5 crore to the functioning of each corporation every year. More than 50 corporations have been created, which were rehabilitating the politicians. Some of them were also duplicating the work of regular department while other corporations were not doing any work, he added.

Padmanabha Reddy further stated that the chairpersons of the corporations were mostly politicians of the ruling party and they were provided office accommodation, vehicle supporting staff and other amenities. The Forum Secretary asserted the taxpayers' money should be spent for public good and added that the government is the custodian of taxpayers' money, not the owner as to squander it. Stating that mushrooming of corporations is a wasteful expenditure, he requested the government to close down the corporations, which were not required, and save public money from the waste expenditure.