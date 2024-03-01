Live
Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy all praise for badminton player
Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Meghana Reddy for winning the bronze medal in the Badminton International Challenge 2024 held from February 21 to 25 in Uganda. He praised her for bringing laurels to the country and making the nation proud.
Meghana Reddy has won many medals at international events in the past. She won a gold medal in the Uganda International Series 2023, a silver medal in the Kampala International Series 2023, and bronze medals in the Bahrain International Series 2023, the Infosys Senior Badminton Ranking Tournament 2024, and the Goa National Games 2023. Currently, Meghana Reddy is undergoing training at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Bangalore, under the Khelo India scheme. She topped the first rank in the under-13 and under-15 categories, as well as in all age categories in India. Meghana has bagged a total of 32 domestic and international medals so far.