Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Sunday. He offered floral tributes at the statue located on the Tank Bund.

CM was accompanied by Secunderabad MP candidate Danam Nagender, Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy, Khairatabad Corporator P Vijaya Reddy, and other leaders. In a statement released earlier, he hailed Ambedkar as a great man who made efforts for the empowerment of the weaker sections and women. The CM said that Ambedkar envisioned the future of the country, framed the constitution, and became an inspiration to future generations.

Revanth remembered the services rendered by Ambedkar in laying a strong foundation for the development of the country.

Ambedkar fought for the rights of the people and became a beacon of hope to the world. The CM said that everyone should be committed to achieving their ambition. He recalled that the Constitution framed by Ambedkar also created the State of Telangana. Taking inspiration from Ambedkar, the State government is implementing schemes for the development of SCs, STs, and backward communities. The CM said that the government is striving to make Telangana a role model for the country in the upliftment of Dalits. The government will also take steps with a special plan for the comprehensive development of SCs and STs and to improve their living standards.

The Congress party leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of the architect of the constitution across the State. In Gandhi Bhavan, senior leaders paid rich tributes, while MLC Balmoor Venkat visited various localities and recalled the services of Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, former MP V Hanumantha Rao paid tribute to the statue of Ambedkar lying in Goshamahal police stadium for the past five years, after Rao’s unsuccessful attempt to install it at Punjagutta. As Rao continued his fight to install the statue, which remains in police custody, the previous BRS government in 2023 came up with its own statue and installed it. Rao has demanded that the government approve permission to install the statue lying in Goshamahal Stadium at Madina X Roads in Old City.