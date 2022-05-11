Hyderabad: Command Control Centre to be functional within 3 months

Hyderabad: The state-of-art command control centre being constructed by the government at Banjara Hills will be operational within three months, said DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, the DGP and City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday visited the centre and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to the media, after the inspection, the DGP said, "networking and functioning of various units of the police under single roof and driven by technology, the Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills is all set to go operational in three months. The iconic CCC, a fusion centre of technologies, will network 9.21 lakh cameras installed across the State and help the police with advanced monitoring."

He added "using advanced technology, one could store, view and run analytics check footage of up to one lakh surveillance cameras at one go. The technology and concepts introduced here are nowhere available with any police force in the country. The second tower will be allocated to a Technology Fusion Centre; all related offices will be accommodated here to run backend operations."

Enhancing the capabilities of field level officers, an emergency response management system will function from the centre to help the citizens in distress. A multi-agency operations centre and a data centre will also be set up. Representatives of various departments connected to the public will be present here to enhance effective coordination between the government agencies. A war room in the building and a centre of excellence is being established for monitoring activities and enhancing capabilities of the staff, an auditorium and museum too would be part of the project, the DGP said.

The home minister said, "Ninety-five percent of the work has been completed; in three months the building will be ready for occupation. The CCC is being set up at a cost of Rs.585 crore; so far Rs.450 crore has been spent on construction and equipping the centre."