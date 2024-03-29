Hyderabad: Communal provocation in Chengicherla a scripted political agenda says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has warned the government and the police for unilaterally acting by foisting false cases against the party leaders, cadre and victims in the slaughterhouse mafia attack at Chengicherla.

Reddy, who visited several divisions in the Secundrabad LS constituency on Thursday, alleged that "the Congress has scripted disruption of peace and tranquility in Chengicherla with political agenda."

He condemned the house arrest of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and filing of cases against party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as intimidation tactics for supporting the victims of attack.

’Leaders from other parties can visit Chengicheral and call on the victims. Restrictions are exclusively applied only to party leaders’. He asked whether Indiramma Rajyam meant encouraging communal rift and resorting to illegal arrests?

He reiterated that Hindu ST women and young people were attacked in Chengicherla on Holi. However, the police slapped attempted murder cases against the victims, who acted in self-defence, instead of attackers. "It is unbecoming of the police to put up barricades in the area to let the slaughterhouse mafia to operate." Demanding immediate closure of slaughterhouse being operated in violation of law, Reddy wanted withdrawal of cases against party leader and cadre and suspension of the police who failed to prevent the attack. He alleged that women were being forced to visit police station in the name of recording statements but they were beaten resulting in some victims sustaining serious injuries and being bedridden.



He charged that causing communal rifts and hurting sentiments of majority people has been the Congress policy for political gain, leaving the Hindus at receiving end. "The country has lost so much for this political agenda of the Congress for its short-term political gain. People of Telangana should be ready to defeat the Congress which is walking in the steps of BRS."



He said people have defeated the BRS Razakar style of dictatorial governance suppressing people. "Removal of Dharna Chowk to stall dissenting voices, foisting illegal cases and arrests were the hallmarks of an undemocratic BRS regime. People have given power to the Congress by defeating the BRS. However, the Congress too has not changed its mind and walking the BRS way; it will also meet the BRS fate," he cautioned.

