Hyderabad: Complainant in Danam Nagender case alleges threats to withdraw case

Hyderabad: The complainant, Subba Rao, in the Danam Nagender case is allegedly receiving threatening calls to withdraw it since the TRS legislator and his driver C Raju, were sentenced to a six months' jail on July 7. However, he has not yielded and wants the matter to be resolved through courts.

Since punishment was awarded to the MLA, this correspondent figured out some shocking revelations about the case and what made the then Congress minister to attack Rao in a police station. According to highly placed sources, who this correspondent interviewed, the incident of Nagender and his driver might have happened in 2013 but it has roots way back to 2007-08, when the Telangana movement was at its peak and around 500-600 forces were called in from other States to maintain law and order.

As the Police department was struggling to accommodate so many forces, it was unable to find any suitable location. As days passed by, the struggle kept growing. Top brass of police, A K Khan, Aravinda Rao, Mahender Reddy, Girish Kumar, were tasked with the responsibility to arrange accommodation. But they were unable to break the stalemate of accommodating the forces. They consulted the then AP Police Housing Corporation, whose chairman was Nandan and the MD was JV Ramudu.

After many brainstorming sessions, the team finally concluded that they can use 12 acres of police land at Banjara Hills (presently the command center of State police is being constructed).

As it decided to use the land for accommodating outside forces, they faced resistance from external parties, as many cases were filed in court claiming that it was not police land. One such party was of Danam Nagender, as he had clearly eyed the land to be usurped. But, the court quashed all petitions and gave away the land to the police, as the department was able to procure all land-related documents.

However, a twist to the story was that when Rao was the camp clerk in the Police Housing Corporation, Nagender's men approached him to provide the land-related documents.But he went on denying them by stating that he does not have the authority to do it. So, Nagender and his men allegedly held a grudge against him.

Years passed and the dust settled, but the grudge was still alive. Unfortunately, the camp clerk was involved in a road accident with Raju, said the sources.

Raju then identified Rao and immediately dialed Nagender stating that the person who wasn't helping them in the land case is involved in the accident and they are sitting in a police station.

Upon hearing this, Nagender visited the PS with his convoy and abused Rao while also allowing Raju to beat him in presence of police officers, only because he and his men believed that they lost the land case because the camp clerk did not help them.

However, the police officers intervened and stopped the fight while booking cases against both the parties, said the source. Finally, after many years Nagender and Raju were sentenced to six months jail, with a condition of appealing in higher court within a month.