Hyderabad: Complaint lodged against KTR

Hyderabad: Sukanya Kapooriya mother of a 12-year-old Sumedha Kapooriya, on Monday filed a police complaint against the Minister for MA&UD K Taraka Rama Rao, Mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan Rao, MLA of Malkajgiri M Hanumantha Rao, Corporator and other officials of municipal administration alleging that her daughter died on September 17 after falling into a nala near their residence in Neredmet, due to negligence of the all the persons named in the complaint.

The woman in her complaint also alleged that, despite so, many complaints given to the municipal authorities about nala in their locality, they never paid any heed to it due to which she lost her daughter. She also mentioned that her daughter was a bright student and had a great career ahead, but all their dreams were shattered due to the negligence of the municipal authorities.

Apart from it, she also mentioned that, a similar incident occurred in their locality a few days ago wherein a pregnant woman had fallen into nala but, she was rescued. She further alleged that, if the works were carried out on a timely basis her daughter would have been alive today.

According to Neredmet police, they have received a complaint from the woman and the matter is being investigated now.