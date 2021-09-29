Hyderabad: Congress demands Speaker to disqualify turncoats

Hyderabad: Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has demanded the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take action and disqualify the Congress MLAs who defected to Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The Congress leader came up with this demand citing Calcutta High Court's direction to West Bengal Speaker on Tuesday to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress.

Terming the Calcutta HC's decision as a slap in the face of Telangana Assembly Speaker, Sravan expressed hope that the Speaker would at least now act on the Congress MLAs who defected to TRS. "About 12 MLAs, who have won from Congress in 2018 Assembly elections, have defected to TRS, betraying people's mandate and much to the ire of party cadres. Though the Congress has been fighting against these defections and raised voice against the immoral political practices of TRS, the Assembly Speaker has not taken any action against the turncoats," Sravan added.