  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress demands Speaker to disqualify turncoats

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan
x

 AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

Highlights

Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has demanded the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take action and disqualify the Congress MLAs who defected to Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Hyderabad: Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has demanded the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take action and disqualify the Congress MLAs who defected to Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The Congress leader came up with this demand citing Calcutta High Court's direction to West Bengal Speaker on Tuesday to decide on the disqualification petition against Mukul Roy, who defected from BJP to Trinamool Congress.

Terming the Calcutta HC's decision as a slap in the face of Telangana Assembly Speaker, Sravan expressed hope that the Speaker would at least now act on the Congress MLAs who defected to TRS. "About 12 MLAs, who have won from Congress in 2018 Assembly elections, have defected to TRS, betraying people's mandate and much to the ire of party cadres. Though the Congress has been fighting against these defections and raised voice against the immoral political practices of TRS, the Assembly Speaker has not taken any action against the turncoats," Sravan added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X