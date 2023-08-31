Hyderabad: Congress to announce ‘Old City Declaration’ soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress spokesperson Krishna Teja has said that the party will announce ‘Old City Declaration’ soon aiming to develop the historic Old City.

The Congress was eying to win some seats in the AIMIM stronghold in the upcoming assembly elections, he said. Many ticket aspirants have already filed applications to contest from Charminar, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura and Malakpet constituencies.

Teja said the party leaders have already released the Youth Declaration, Farmers Declaration and SC and ST Declaration. Likewise, the Old City Declaration will lay special focus on its development .

The Hyderabad District Congress Committee has already started the process to prepare the declaration for the Old City. The elections in the Old City will be more competitive as the Congress has emerged a strong political force, he said, alleging that MIM and BJP colluded there during the polls.

The Old City Declaration will highlight illiteracy, unemployment lack of development, civic amenities, public health, high crime rate, housing for the poor, police harassment, Metro Rail for the Old City and the menace of Illegal financiers. The party will meet NGOs, youth, social workers and other stakeholders. “ We will collect public opinion on problems and their possible solutions through social media platforms. A dedicated WhatsApp number and an email ID will be given to receive suggestions from the general public”, he said.