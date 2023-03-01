Hyderabad: Constables undergo CPR training

Hyderabad: In view of frequent cases of cardiac arrest in the city, health officials on Tuesday conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training for the city police, both law & order and traffic police constables in Goshamahal.

The training came just four days after a traffic policeman saved a man's life when he collapsed on the road due to a cardiac attack at Aramghar crossroads.

Following the incident, Health minister T Harish Rao also informed that the Telangana government will conduct CPR training for all frontline employees and workers next week, given the increasing reports of such incidents.