Hyderabad: Contract nurses deplore denial of service marks

Koti: More than 200 working staff nurses working at various Government hospitals are unhappy with the behavior of Director of Medical Health and Family welfare. Candidates gathered at the director's office, alleging irregularities in service and qualification marks provided to them. They demanded marks according to their services otherwise they will go to strike.

The front warriors of Covid19 allege that no service marks were provided to them as per norms. According to the rule, 2 marks peryear should be added for nurses who are working in rural areas and nurses working in the urban should get 1 mark per year. 20 marks isthe maximum figure to regularise services but department had not provided the required marks, due to irregularities half of the nursesare about to lose their jobs even though they are working for years.

Speaking to Han India a group of nurses said that certification uploading is the major cause for not adding service marks even thoughproducing to the department. The Department of Medical Health and TSPSC are blaming each other for service marks. "We are suffering a lot due to the irresponsible behaviour of both. Many of us were forced to complete our services as contract workers," rued the protesters.

Service marks given to staff nurses in the first list were cancelled to many in the second list due to which candidates faced hugedifferences in results. A depressed nurse Lalitha from Bhongir said that she was been working for 12 years in rural areas. According to her service, she must have got 20 marks, making her eligible for regular post. It did not happen so, she deplored.

They resented that the Director was not hearing their grievances.