Hyderabad: Cops arrest six for selling adulterated momos

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested six persons who were running the momos stall, where a 31-year-old woman had succumbed and several others hospitalised after eating from their stall.

The Banjara Hills police, following a complaint from the family of the deceased woman, arrested the Momos stall owners Almas (23), Sajid Hussain (20), Md Raees (23), Md Sharukh (29), Md Haneef (21) and Md Rajik (19), all residents of Khairtabad and natives of Kishanganj District, Bihar.

According to police, on October 28, the police received a complaint that a resident of Singadi Basthi, Reshma Begum along with her daughter had gone to the weekly market and while returning home picked up momos from a stall on October 25. After eating momos, the next day they all suffered from diarrhea. On October 27, foam came from Reshma's mouth. Immediately, she was rushed to NIMS hospital, Punjagutta where doctors declared her brought dead at 9 am. And her two daughters Rimsha, Rafia and several others were hospitalised. The complainant alleged that Arman, Sajid Hussain and Shahrukh and others adulterated the momos that led to health complications and death.

Moreover, after the complaint, the Food Safety Officials of GHMC on Monday, inspected the premises and found that the establishment was operating without FSSAI license and that the food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions. “We have lifted the samples of food articles found in the location which are being sent to the State Food Laboratory for the purpose of analysis and orders were also issued to stop the business operations,” said a Food Safety officer.