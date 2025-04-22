Hyderabad: Cops bust gang selling ganja, 4 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team along with Humayun Nagar Police apprehended four persons involved in selling and consuming ganja. Police seized 2 kg of Ganja from their possession.

Police arrested Mohammed Sofiyauddin alias Sofian, a rowdy sheeter of Masab Tank, Syed Dawood Ali, Syed Romman Ali and Mohammad Ayub. According to police, three accused were caught red-handed while selling dry ganja. The key accused – Dawood, Romman and Ayub bought the ganja from a supplier from near Taj Bagh Darga, Nagpur, Maharashtra with the support from Sofian. A total of 2 kg of dry ganja was seized from their possession.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.